Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has introduced its latest model, the A3X 5G, to the Indian market on Thursday. This new addition to Oppo's lineup boasts a range of impressive features, including a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display that reaches peak brightness levels of 1,000 nits. The screen is safeguarded by twice-reinforced Panda glass and incorporates Splash Touch technology for enhanced responsiveness, even with wet fingers. Additionally, the device holds a MIL-STD-810H certification for shock resistance, underscoring its durability.

Price in India

In terms of pricing, the Oppo A3X 5G starts at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB + 128GB model. It will be available for purchase starting August 7 through the Oppo India e-store and various offline retailers. Buyers can choose from three color variants: Sparkle Black, Starry Purple, and Starlight White.

Oppo is offering several purchasing incentives, including no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 2,250 per month. Moreover, potential buyers can benefit from a 10% instant discount, up to Rs. 1,350, when using select bank cards.

Specifications

Under the hood, the Oppo A3X 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The phone offers a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. Consumers can choose between two storage options: 4GB of RAM with either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. The device operates on Android 14 with Oppo’s ColorOS 14.0.1 interface.

The Oppo A3X 5G is equipped with a dual-camera setup featuring an 8MP main sensor and a 5MPl front-facing camera. The phone is also IP54 rated for splash resistance. Connectivity options include dual nano SIM slots, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. For added security, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Oppo A3X 5G measures 165.7 x 76.0 x 7.7mm and weighs approximately 187 grams.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!