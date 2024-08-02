Oppo A3X 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset: Check price, specs and more
Oppo has launched the A3X 5G in India, featuring a 6.67-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Prices start at Rs. 12,499, with sales beginning August 7.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has introduced its latest model, the A3X 5G, to the Indian market on Thursday. This new addition to Oppo's lineup boasts a range of impressive features, including a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display that reaches peak brightness levels of 1,000 nits. The screen is safeguarded by twice-reinforced Panda glass and incorporates Splash Touch technology for enhanced responsiveness, even with wet fingers. Additionally, the device holds a MIL-STD-810H certification for shock resistance, underscoring its durability.