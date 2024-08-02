Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has introduced its latest model, the A3X 5G, to the Indian market on Thursday. This new addition to Oppo's lineup boasts a range of impressive features, including a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display that reaches peak brightness levels of 1,000 nits. The screen is safeguarded by twice-reinforced Panda glass and incorporates Splash Touch technology for enhanced responsiveness, even with wet fingers. Additionally, the device holds a MIL-STD-810H certification for shock resistance, underscoring its durability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Price in India In terms of pricing, the Oppo A3X 5G starts at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB + 128GB model. It will be available for purchase starting August 7 through the Oppo India e-store and various offline retailers. Buyers can choose from three color variants: Sparkle Black, Starry Purple, and Starlight White.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Oppo is offering several purchasing incentives, including no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 2,250 per month. Moreover, potential buyers can benefit from a 10% instant discount, up to Rs. 1,350, when using select bank cards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications Under the hood, the Oppo A3X 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The phone offers a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. Consumers can choose between two storage options: 4GB of RAM with either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. The device operates on Android 14 with Oppo’s ColorOS 14.0.1 interface.

The Oppo A3X 5G is equipped with a dual-camera setup featuring an 8MP main sensor and a 5MPl front-facing camera. The phone is also IP54 rated for splash resistance. Connectivity options include dual nano SIM slots, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. For added security, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Oppo A3X 5G measures 165.7 x 76.0 x 7.7mm and weighs approximately 187 grams.