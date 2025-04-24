OPPO A5 Pro 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor: Price, features, battery and more

OPPO has broadened its A-series smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the OPPO A5 Pro 5G, a feature-packed mid-range device. With a starting price of ₹17,999, the smartphone boasts a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display and 5800mAh battery.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G: Pricing in India Available in two configurations—8GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at ₹17,999 and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage at ₹19,999—the handset is offered in two colours: Mocha Brown and Feather Blue. Customers can benefit from up to ₹1,500 cashback and enjoy six months of no-interest EMI on select credit cards.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G: Specifications and features The OPPO A5 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display offering HD+ resolution (1604 x 720 pixels), a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 1000 nits. It also boasts a rugged IP69 rating, making it resistant to water jets, immersion, and high temperatures up to 80°C. Further enhancing its resilience is the use of Gorilla Glass 7i and Xensation Alpha glass, along with military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) anti-drop protection.

Under the hood, the device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, accompanied by 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It operates on OPPO’s custom ColorOS 15 and comes with the brand’s 48-month Fluency Protection promise, aimed at maintaining consistent system performance over time.

For photography enthusiasts, the OPPO A5 Pro 5G features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, users will find an 8MP selfie camera housed within a punch-hole cutout. Video recording is supported at 1080p, with the rear camera capable of 60fps and the front camera up to 30fps.

Powering the device is a substantial 5800mAh battery, paired with 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging for quick top-ups. The smartphone is now available via the OPPO e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and select retail outlets across India.