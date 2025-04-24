OPPO A5 Pro 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor: Price, features, battery and more

OPPO has launched the A5 Pro 5G in India, starting at 17,999. It features a 6.67-inch display, 5800mAh battery, dual rear camera, and MediaTek processor.

Govind Choudhary
Updated24 Apr 2025, 10:27 PM IST
Advertisement
OPPO has broadened its A-series smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the OPPO A5 Pro 5G, a feature-packed mid-range device.(Oppo)

OPPO has broadened its A-series smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the OPPO A5 Pro 5G, a feature-packed mid-range device. With a starting price of 17,999, the smartphone boasts a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display and 5800mAh battery.

Advertisement

Oppo A5 Pro 5G: Pricing in India

Available in two configurations—8GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at 17,999 and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage at 19,999—the handset is offered in two colours: Mocha Brown and Feather Blue. Customers can benefit from up to 1,500 cashback and enjoy six months of no-interest EMI on select credit cards.

You may be interested in

14% OFF

Vivo V50e

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 6.77 inches Display Size
  • AMOLED

₹30999

₹35999

Get This

Realme Narzo 80 Pro

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.72 inches Display Size

₹19999

Check Details

7% OFF

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

  • 8 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage

₹25999

₹27999

Get This

Infinix Note 50x 5G

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.67 inches Display Size

₹11499

Check Details

17% OFF

OPPO F29

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size

₹23999

₹28999

Get This

Find more mobile

Oppo A5 Pro 5G: Specifications and features

The OPPO A5 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display offering HD+ resolution (1604 x 720 pixels), a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 1000 nits. It also boasts a rugged IP69 rating, making it resistant to water jets, immersion, and high temperatures up to 80°C. Further enhancing its resilience is the use of Gorilla Glass 7i and Xensation Alpha glass, along with military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) anti-drop protection.

Advertisement

Under the hood, the device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, accompanied by 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It operates on OPPO’s custom ColorOS 15 and comes with the brand’s 48-month Fluency Protection promise, aimed at maintaining consistent system performance over time.

For photography enthusiasts, the OPPO A5 Pro 5G features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, users will find an 8MP selfie camera housed within a punch-hole cutout. Video recording is supported at 1080p, with the rear camera capable of 60fps and the front camera up to 30fps.

Powering the device is a substantial 5800mAh battery, paired with 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging for quick top-ups. The smartphone is now available via the OPPO e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and select retail outlets across India.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsOPPO A5 Pro 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor: Price, features, battery and more
First Published:24 Apr 2025, 10:27 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App