Oppo A57s specifications' leaked: What to expect

Sudhanshu Ambhore, a tipster has tweeted the alleged renders and specifications of the rumoured Oppo A57s device. As seen in the images, the Oppo smartphone can be spotted with a water-drop style notch for the selfie camera. The Oppo A57s can be seen with a flat rear panel and flat spines on either side. Whereas its right spine is seen to get the power button that could also feature the fingerprint scanner, as per the leaked images. At the left spine, there can be seen a volume rockers and the SIM tray.