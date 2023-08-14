Oppo A58 4G vs Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Specs, price, and features compared

Oppo A58 4G vs Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Specs, price, and features compared1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Comparison: Oppo A58 4G vs. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G - Oppo offers larger display and fast charging, while Samsung has triple camera setup and larger battery. Users can choose based on preferences.
The Oppo A58 4G and the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G are two smartphones recently launched in India under the Rs. 20,000 segment. They offer distinct features and specifications catering to different user preferences. Here is a comparison between both the devices.
