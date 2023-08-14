Oppo A58 4G vs Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Specs, price, and features compared

The Oppo A58 4G and the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G are two smartphones recently launched in India under the Rs. 20,000 segment. They offer distinct features and specifications catering to different user preferences. Here is a comparison between both the devices.

Price

The Oppo A58 4G is available in a single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs. 14,999. It can be purchased through Flipkart with additional discounts on bank cards. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G comes in two variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs. 18,999, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs. 20,999. Discounts on select bank cards are available for the Galaxy F34 5G as well.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G features a 6.46-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. In comparison, the Oppo A58 4G boasts a slightly larger 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Processor

The Oppo A58 4G is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with a Mali G52 MC2 GPU, whereas the Galaxy F34 5G employs an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC.

Operating System

Both smartphones run on Android 13-based operating systems. The Oppo A58 4G runs ColorOS 13.1, while the Galaxy F34 5G operates on One UI 5.1.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It also features a 13-megapixel front camera. The Oppo A58 4G, on the other hand, features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor, along with an 8-megapixel front camera.

Battery

The Oppo A58 4G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G offers a larger 6,000mAh battery.

Additional features

Both phones come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and offer connectivity features like GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, and USB Type-C port.

In conclusion, the Oppo A58 4G and the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G offer different features and specifications at competitive price points. While the Oppo A58 4G emphasizes a slightly larger display and fast charging capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G stands out with its triple camera setup and larger battery capacity. Users can choose between these two smartphones based on their individual preferences and requirements.