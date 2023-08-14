Oppo A58 4G vs Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Specs, price, and features compared

Price

The Oppo A58 4G is available in a single variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs. 14,999. It can be purchased through Flipkart with additional discounts on bank cards. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G comes in two variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs. 18,999, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs. 20,999. Discounts on select bank cards are available for the Galaxy F34 5G as well.