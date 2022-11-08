Oppo A58 5G launched: Check details on features, specs and more

Oppo has launched its Oppo A58 5G in its homeland China on Nov 11, 2022. The mid-range handset features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and comes with support for dual-mode 5G. The Oppo smartphone houses a 50MP dual rear camera setup and an 8MP selfie camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

