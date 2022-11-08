Oppo A58 5G launched: Check details on features, specs and more

Oppo has launched its Oppo A58 5G in its homeland China on Nov 11, 2022. The mid-range handset features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and comes with support for dual-mode 5G. The Oppo smartphone houses a 50MP dual rear camera setup and an 8MP selfie camera. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.
The Oppo A58 5G is made available to pre-book in China through Oppo China online store. It has only one variant of 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM and priced at CNY 1.699 (approximately ₹19,000). The handset from Oppo is available in Star Black, Breeze Purple, and Tranquil Sea Blue (translated) colours.
The smartphone company has confirmed that the handset will go on sale in China commencing from November 10 at 8:00 PM local time (5:30PM IST). Notably, Oppo has made no comments on whether the smartphone will be launched to other global markets or not.
Speaking of the features, Oppo A58 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with a Dimensity 700 GPU and features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720X1,612 pixels) display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. Moreover, the display offers a peak brightness of 600 nits. The device can be expanded up to 5G using onboard storage.
For optics, the Oppo A5G 5G gets a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP portrait sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone also houses an 8MP front camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. These cameras are capable of recording full-HD videos at 30fps, says the company.
Oppo says that the handset from company measures 163.8x75.04x7.99mm and weighs around 188g. It packs a 5,000mAh battery which is said to provide up to 8.5 hours of gaming time. The Oppo A58 5G also comes with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.
