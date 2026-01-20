Oppo A6 5G launched in India with 7,000mAh battery: Price, features and more

Oppo has expanded its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Oppo A6 5G, a new mid-range handset that focuses on battery life, durability and 5G connectivity. The device is now available for purchase through the company’s official online store.

Oppo A6 5G price and availability in India The Oppo A6 5G is priced from Rs. 17,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model costs Rs. 19,999, while the top-end version with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 21,999.

As part of launch offers, Oppo is providing an instant cashback of Rs. 1,000 along with a three-month no-cost EMI option on select credit and debit cards. The smartphone is available in Sapphire Blue, Ice White and Sakura Pink colour options.

Display and software The Oppo A6 5G runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 on top. It features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720x1,570 pixels. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling, offering smoother scrolling and responsiveness. Oppo claims peak brightness of up to 1,125 nits, along with wide colour support and a pixel density of 256ppi.

Performance and storage Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone is offered with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, catering to everyday multitasking and media needs.

Camera capabilities In terms of optics, the Oppo A6 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup. It includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The handset supports video recording at up to 1080p at 60 frames per second.

Battery, charging and durability One of the key highlights of the Oppo A6 5G is its large 7,000mAh battery, which supports 45W wired fast charging. Oppo has also equipped the phone with strong protection, offering IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity and other features Connectivity options on the Oppo A6 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4 and a USB Type-C port. It supports multiple satellite navigation systems such as GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou and QZSS.