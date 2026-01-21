Oppo A6 5G vs Realme P3 5G: Battery, display, price, performance and more compared

Oppo has recently launched Oppo A6 5G, a new mid-range handset that focuses on battery life, durability and 5G connectivity. The device is now available for purchase through the company’s official online store. It competes with several smartphones in the under ₹20,000 category. In this article, we explore the Oppo’s latest device competes with Realme P3 5G based on paper specifications.

Oppo A6 5G vs Realme P3 5G: Price and availability The Oppo A6 5G is priced from Rs. 17,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM and 256GB storage option. Oppo is also offering bank cashback and no-cost EMI offers through its official online store.

Realme’s P3 5G undercuts Oppo at the entry level, starting at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Higher variants with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage are priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999 respectively.

Oppo A6 5G vs Realme P3 5G: Display and design The Oppo A6 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,125 nits. It offers wide colour support and a high touch sampling rate, though the resolution remains limited to HD+.

In contrast, the Realme P3 5G comes with a smaller 6.67-inch AMOLED panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and reaches up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The AMOLED screen and higher brightness levels give Realme an advantage for media consumption.

Oppo A6 5G vs Realme P3 5G: Performance and software Oppo has equipped the A6 5G with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The phone runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

The Realme P3 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor and offers up to 8GB of RAM. It also ships with Android 15, layered with Realme UI 6.0. On paper, the Realme device promises stronger performance, especially for gaming and multitasking.

Oppo A6 5G vs Realme P3 5G: Cameras The Oppo A6 5G sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme’s P3 5G also features a 50-megapixel main camera, paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It includes a higher-resolution 16-megapixel front camera, which should appeal more to selfie and video call users.

The Realme P3 5G comes in three stylish colours: Comet Grey, Nebula Pink, and Space Silver.

Oppo A6 5G vs Realme P3 5G: Battery and charging Battery life is a major highlight of the Oppo A6 5G, which packs a large 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. This is one of the biggest batteries in its segment.

The Realme P3 5G houses a smaller 6,000mAh battery but matches Oppo with 45W wired fast charging. While it may fall short in capacity, it should still offer solid endurance.

Oppo A6 5G vs Realme P3 5G: Durability and connectivity Both smartphones emphasise durability. The Oppo A6 5G carries IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings, while the Realme P3 5G also offers IP69-rated protection against dust and water.

Connectivity options are broadly similar, with support for 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB Type-C. Both devices include side-mounted fingerprint scanners and face unlock for security.

Oppo A6 5G vs Realme P3 5G: Verdict on paper On paper, the Oppo A6 5G stands out for its massive battery and robust build, making it suitable for users who prioritise endurance and ruggedness. The Realme P3 5G, meanwhile, offers a superior display, a more powerful processor and a better front camera at a lower starting price. The choice ultimately depends on whether battery longevity or performance and display quality matter more to the buyer.

