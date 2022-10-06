Oppo A77s launched in India: Check details on price, specification and more

The Oppo A77s is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone which runs on Android 12 based ColorOS 12.1. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.
Oppo, a Chinese smartphone brand, launched its Oppo A77s in India on Thursday. The Oppo A77s is equipped with a Snapdragon 480 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It sports a 6.56-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and houses a 50MP AI dual rear camera setup. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The Oppo A77s is sold in Starry Black and Sunset Orange colour. It would be available for purchase from October 7, as per the company.
Oppo A77s: Price details
The Oppo A77s is priced in India at ₹17,999. This handset will be sold in a 8GB with 128GB storage configuration. It will be available for purchase starting October 7, 2022 via online and offline channels.
Moreover, Oppo has also announced a 10% cashback offer on the Oppo A77s which can be availed via eligible credit and debit card transaction, according to the smartphone brand.
Oppo A77s: Specifications
The Oppo A77s is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone which runs on Android 12 based ColorOS 12.1. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.
For optics, the Oppo A77s is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a 2MP monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The device features an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens.
The handset from Oppo is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the Oppo A77s include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.
For authentication, the Oppo A77s features a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVooc charging, as per Oppo.