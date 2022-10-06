Oppo A77s launched in India: Check details on price, specification and more

Oppo, a Chinese smartphone brand, launched its Oppo A77s in India on Thursday. The Oppo A77s is equipped with a Snapdragon 480 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It sports a 6.56-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and houses a 50MP AI dual rear camera setup. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The Oppo A77s is sold in Starry Black and Sunset Orange colour. It would be available for purchase from October 7, as per the company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}