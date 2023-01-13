Oppo A78 5G to launch in India on this date: What to expect

Oppo is all set to launch its Oppo A78 5G in India. The manufacturer has recently launched this device in Malaysia with its complete specifications out. It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset coupled with Mali-G7 MC2 GPU. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support from 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.
The Chinese technology company Oppo tweeted on Thursday revealing the launch date for Oppo A78 5G in India. This smartphone is set to be launched on January 16 here in the country. Oppo is yet to reveal the price of this handset but it is expected that it can cost around ₹19,000.
Oppo A78 was recently launched in Malaysia. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a 90Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor coupled with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Additionally, it can support up to 8GB of additional virtual memory using onboard storage.
In terms of camera, this smartphone gets a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP monochrome camera sensor. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone features an 8MP front facing shooter. Both the sensors are capable of recording full HD videos at 30fps.
To recall, Oppo had recently launched a special edition of its Reno 8 Pro 5G in collaboration with Warner Bros. Interestingly, this limited edition smartphone is based on the popular TV series ‘House of Dragon’ and it is dubbed as the “Dragon Limited Edition Set".
The Dragon Limited Edition of Reno 8 Pro comes with exclusive House of Dragon themed accessories which includes a special phone case, a keychain, a SIM, a phone holder and a special collectable dragon egg. Interested customers will also get an exclusive scroll with a message which will anoint them with the storyline of House Targaryen from the series.
Speaking of the price, this special edition smartphone had gone live on sale Walmart owned Flipkart at a price of ₹45,999.