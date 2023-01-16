Oppo A78 5G with 33W charging launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Oppo has launched its Oppo A78 5G charging in India. This smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and comes with a dual rear camera setup. The smartphone company says that the handset will support Airtel, Jio and other 5G networks in the country.
Oppo A78 5G: Price in India
The Oppo A78 5G is priced at ₹18,999 for the only 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. It is set to go on sale in the country from January 18, 2023 onwards via the company's official website and Amazon India. Interested customers can avail up to 10 percent cashback and six months NCEMI from SBI, ICICI, IDFC, OneCard and AU Finance Bank.
Oppo A78 5G: Features and specifications
The Oppo A78 5G features a 6.5-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 480 nits of peak brightness along with 96 percent colour gamut. This display is said to offer HD+ (1612X720 pixels) resolution.
This smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It supports extended RAM storage via a microSD card slot and can support up to 1TB of extended memory.
For optics, the Oppo A78 5G houses a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera sensor with a f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth camera sensor. For selfies and video calling, the handset features an 8MP camera sensor inside the water drop-style notch. It ships with Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out of the box.
In terms of battery backup, the latest offering from Oppo packs a 5,000mAh battery supported with 33W fast charging. As per Oppo, the SUPERVOOCTM fast charging can fully charge the smartphone in around 60 minutes and can last up to 23 hours with heavy usage. It comes bundled with a charger and Type-C charging cable. For sensors, the device comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The Oppo A78 5G packs dual stereo speakers and also provides an Ultra Volume Mode. As per the company, it will help users by turning up the speaker level by 200 percent to hear clear sound.