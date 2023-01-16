Oppo A78 5G with 33W charging launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Oppo A78 5G: Price in India

The Oppo A78 5G is priced at ₹18,999 for the only 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. It is set to go on sale in the country from January 18, 2023 onwards via the company's official website and Amazon India. Interested customers can avail up to 10 percent cashback and six months NCEMI from SBI, ICICI, IDFC, OneCard and AU Finance Bank.