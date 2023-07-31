Oppo has officially confirmed the launch of the Oppo A78 4G in India. The company is expanding its A series with this new 4G smartphone. Although Oppo has unveiled a couple of design elements of the upcoming phone, details regarding its specifications and features are yet to be disclosed by the Chinese company.

The Oppo A78 4G was recently introduced in Indonesia, and it is likely to come with similar specifications for the Indian market. The global variant of the phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM. Oppo has officially confirmed that the Oppo A78 4G will be launching in India soon. This move is part of the Chinese smartphone maker's expansion of its A series in the country. The company took it to Twitter to break the news.

Earlier leaks have shed light on the potential specifications and price of the Oppo A78 4G. According to the reports, the Indian variant of the Oppo A78 4G is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 20,000. Allegedly, the phone will boast a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, featuring a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz, reported Gadgets 360. Additionally, it is rumored to come pre-installed with Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1.

Furthermore, there have been rumors suggesting that the Oppo A78 4G might feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which could be combined with 8GB of RAM. The phone is also said to have the potential for virtually expandable RAM, enabling users to boost it to 16GB of RAM, while the inbuilt storage might be set at 256GB.

In terms of its camera capabilities, the device is speculated to house a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel sensor, and for selfies, an 8-megapixel sensor is expected on the front-facing camera.

Additional leaked information suggests that the Oppo A78 4G could be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, complemented by 67W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. The phone is also expected to have both a fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature for enhanced security. It is essential to keep in mind that these specifications have not been officially confirmed by Oppo before the official launch of the Oppo A78 4G in the Indian market.