Additional leaked information suggests that the Oppo A78 4G could be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, complemented by 67W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. The phone is also expected to have both a fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature for enhanced security. It is essential to keep in mind that these specifications have not been officially confirmed by Oppo before the official launch of the Oppo A78 4G in the Indian market.