Oppo A78 debuts with 50MP rear camera and Snapdragon 680 processor: Details

The smartphone runs on ColorOS 13.1—based on Android 13. Oppo A78 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes equipped with 67W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging technology. Oppo claims that the device can charge up to 73% in 30 minutes and reaches a full charge in about 45 minutes. For better battery health, the smartphone's proprietary Battery Health Engine extends battery lifespan to as many as 1,600 charge and discharge cycles. Other safety features like Optimised All-Day Charging mode and 5-layer charging protection are also available on Oppo A78 along with adaptor overload protection, flash-charge condition identification protection, charging port overload protection, battery current/voltage overload protection, and battery fuse protection.