Oppo A78 debuts with 50MP rear camera and Snapdragon 680 processor: Details

Oppo A78 debuts with 50MP rear camera and Snapdragon 680 processor: Details2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 04:34 PM IST
Oppo launches budget smartphone A78 in India with a 6.4-inch display, 50MP main camera, and 5,000mAh battery.
Expanding its A-series smartphone range, Oppo has launched its A78 handset in India. The smartphone is a budget category phone which is offered in two colour variants – Aqua Green and Mist Black.
As announced by Oppo, customers can avail a cashback of up to 10% (Rs1,500) from mainline retail outlets and no-cost EMI for up to 3 months from leading banks like SBI Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bank of Baroda and One Card.
Additionally, customers can enjoy attractive EMI schemes. Further, they will get an instant ₹1,500 discount on Flipkart from leading bank cardholders and a no-cost EMI for up to 3 months.
Existing Oppo customers can avail an exchange + loyalty bonus of up to Ro 500 from offline and online stores.
Oppo A78 is equipped with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is an AMOLED display and is L1 Widevine certified. The phone’s display comes with a smart adaptive backlighting.
For audio, it has dual stereo speakers with Real Original Sound Technology—tested by Dirac. The handset also packs an Ultra Volume Mode that allows users to turn up the speaker level to 200% for audible audio in the noisiest environments.
To perform camera duties, Oppo A78 boasts a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera for delicate bokeh in portraits. There is an 8MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls. The handset also supports the Dual-View Video function that enables simultaneous recording from rear and front camera to merge the footage into a single frame for creative vlogs.
Oppo A78 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The handset offers support for 1TB of additional storage through microSD cards. Additionally, RAM can be extended by an extra 8GB from storage via Oppo’s RAM expansion technology.
Another feature available on Oppo A78 is Oppo’s Dynamic Computing Engine which the company claims can increase app opening speeds by as much as 1.42% and can run up to 19 apps simultaneously without any lag or stutters.
The smartphone runs on ColorOS 13.1—based on Android 13. Oppo A78 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes equipped with 67W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging technology. Oppo claims that the device can charge up to 73% in 30 minutes and reaches a full charge in about 45 minutes. For better battery health, the smartphone's proprietary Battery Health Engine extends battery lifespan to as many as 1,600 charge and discharge cycles. Other safety features like Optimised All-Day Charging mode and 5-layer charging protection are also available on Oppo A78 along with adaptor overload protection, flash-charge condition identification protection, charging port overload protection, battery current/voltage overload protection, and battery fuse protection.
