Oppo announces ColorOS 13 rollout for December: Here's the full list

Oppo announces ColorOS 13 rollout for December: Here's the full list1 min read . 07:25 PM IST
- Oppo ColorOS 13 is based on Android 13 operating system. List of the eligible phones include Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno8 Pro, Oppo A74 5G and more.
Smartphone brand Oppo has announced the timeline for ColorOS 13 rollout in the month of December. The shared list includes names of the phones that will be eligible for stable as well as beta version of the update. Oppo ColorOS 13 is based on Android 13 operating system. List of the eligible phones include Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno8 Pro, Oppo A74 5G and more.
"The company will be rolling stable and beta builds of the software to a large number of smartphones this month. But do note that this timeline is an estimate and specific models in some countries may experience unforeseen delays. In addition, carrier-exclusive models are subject to update schedules determined by the carriers," reports Gizmochina.
Here's the full list of Oppo smartphones eligible for stable ColorOS 13 update in December
Ongoing
- Oppo Find X5 Pro
- Oppo Find X5
- Oppo Find X3 Pro
- Oppo Reno8 Pro
- Oppo Reno8
- Oppo Reno7
- Oppo Reno7 Z 5G
- Oppo F21 Pro 5G
- Oppo F21 Pro
- Oppo K10 5G
- Oppo K10
- Oppo A96
- Oppo A77
- Oppo A76
From December 15
- Oppo Find X3 Lite (France)
- Oppo Reno7 5G (India)
- Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G (Indonesia, Saudi Arabia)
- Oppo Reno6 5G (India)
- Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G (Saudi Arabia)
- Oppo Reno5 5G (Indonesia)
From December 21
- Oppo Find X3 Neo (France)
From December 28
- Oppo Reno6 Z (Thailand)
- Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G (India, Pakistan)
- Oppo Reno5 Z (UAE)
- Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G (India)
From December 29
- Oppo Find X5 Lite (France)
- Oppo A74 5G (India, Indonesia)
Here's the full list of Oppo smartphones eligible for ColorOS 13 beta update in December
Ongoing
- Oppo Find X2 Pro
- Oppo Find X2
- Oppo Reno8
- Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno7 5G
- Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno6 5G
- Oppo Reno6 Z
- Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
- Oppo F21s Pro
- Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G
- Oppo A74
From December 9
- Oppo Reno8 Z (Thailand)
- Oppo F21s Pro 5G (India)
From December 23
- Oppo F19s (India)
- Oppo F19 (India)
- Oppo A95 (Indonesia)
- Oppo A77s (India, Indonesia)
- Oppo A74 (Indonesia)
