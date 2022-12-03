Oppo announces ColorOS 13 rollout for December: Here's the full list

Smartphone brand Oppo has announced the timeline for ColorOS 13 rollout in the month of December. The shared list includes names of the phones that will be eligible for stable as well as beta version of the update. Oppo ColorOS 13 is based on Android 13 operating system. List of the eligible phones include Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno8 Pro, Oppo A74 5G and more.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}