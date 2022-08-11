Oppo Band 2, Oppo Enco Air 2i TWS Earphones launched: Check price & specs

The all new TWS earbuds come with a combined battery life of 28 hours with the case. It features Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity with a range of about 10m, claimed Oppo. Whereas, the all new Oppo Band 2 features a 1.57-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 500 nits.
Oppo, a Chinese brand, launched its Oppo Enco Air 2i true wireless stereo earphones and Oppo Band 2 from Oppo watch series on Wednesday in China.
The all new TWS earbuds come with a combined battery life of 28 hours with the case. It features Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity with a range of about 10m, claimed Oppo. Whereas, the all new Oppo Band 2 features a 1.57-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 500 nits. Both the gadgets are currently available in China for pre-order.
Oppo’s latest audio offering has been priced at CNY 149 (Rs. 1,800) and available in Obsidian Black and Crystal White colour options. It is expected that the Chinese brand will start shipping the new TWS earbuds from August 16, 2022.
Meanwhile, Oppo’s latest smartwatch will come at a price of CNY 249 (Rs. 2,900) for the base variant and CNY 299 (Rs. 3,500) for the NFC variant. It is available in Dark Night and Clear Cloud Blue colour. Additionally, Oppo is expected to start shipping of Its smartwatch from August 19, 2022.
Oppo Enco Air 2i comes with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, support for AAC, and it also has SBC Bluetooth codecs. Interestingly, it has AI noise cancellation technology support for calls. Oppo Enco Air 2i has a frequency range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz with 10mm drivers that are titanium-plated, according to the Chinese company.
These earbuds can be used to take pictures from the smartphones by just double-tap. It comes with an IPX4 rating for water resistance and packs a 40mAh battery each with a charging case being equipped with a 460mAh battery support.
Oppo Band 2 features a 1.57-inch AMOLED display with 256xa402 pixels resolution and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The watch comes with a more rectangular dial. It offers 200 band faces, and support for over 100 sports modes, including workout, racing, swimming, an e-sports mode, and more. Oppo Band 2 also offers heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking.
Oppo is also selling another variant of the smartwatch with NFC support. Both the variants are water resistant up to 5 ATM. These watches pack a 200mAh battery that is claimed by Oppo to last up to 14 days.
