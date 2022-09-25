Oppo ColorOS 13 beta is now available for these Oppo phone users in India

Oppo ColorOS 13 beta is now available for these Oppo phone users in India2 min read . 12:34 PM IST
- Oppo ColorOS 13 was announced in August this year. It is already available for the company’s flagships Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Pro.
Smartphone brand Oppo has released ColorOS13 beta to Reno 8 Pro 5G and F21 Pro. Oppo ColorOS 13 was announced in August this year. It is already available for the company’s flagships Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Pro. Now, the company has released the OS beta version to Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G and Oppo F21 Pro.
Smartphone brand Oppo has released ColorOS13 beta to Reno 8 Pro 5G and F21 Pro. Oppo ColorOS 13 was announced in August this year. It is already available for the company’s flagships Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Pro. Now, the company has released the OS beta version to Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G and Oppo F21 Pro.
Announcing the Android 13 release roadmap earlier this year, Oppo said that the OS based ColorOS 13 will be available for Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G in September. Oppo F21 Pro has moved up the list as it was originally slated to receive the update in the month of October.
Announcing the Android 13 release roadmap earlier this year, Oppo said that the OS based ColorOS 13 will be available for Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G in September. Oppo F21 Pro has moved up the list as it was originally slated to receive the update in the month of October.
In terms of features, ColorOS 13 brings a visual redesign with the Aquamorphic design and card style elements. The Aquamorphic design offers plenty of rounded shapes, like pebbles, with soft lines and smooth transitions and animations inspired by the motion of water. Animated effects, improved always on display, and special playback control for Spotify are the other features that come with ColorOS 13. Oppo also focuses big on user’s privacy and security with the latest software version and also improves cross-device collaboration with Windows devices and the Oppo Air tablet.
In terms of features, ColorOS 13 brings a visual redesign with the Aquamorphic design and card style elements. The Aquamorphic design offers plenty of rounded shapes, like pebbles, with soft lines and smooth transitions and animations inspired by the motion of water. Animated effects, improved always on display, and special playback control for Spotify are the other features that come with ColorOS 13. Oppo also focuses big on user’s privacy and security with the latest software version and also improves cross-device collaboration with Windows devices and the Oppo Air tablet.
If you are interested and want to enroll in the ColorOS13 beta program, go to Settings app and tap on About device. Tap on the top of the page followed by a tap on the right icon. Here, tap on trial versions, fill in your details and submit by tapping on Apply Now.
If you are interested and want to enroll in the ColorOS13 beta program, go to Settings app and tap on About device. Tap on the top of the page followed by a tap on the right icon. Here, tap on trial versions, fill in your details and submit by tapping on Apply Now.
To recall, Oppo F21 Pro was launched earlier this year. It comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile SoC and is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charger. The phone packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G, on the other hand, comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and offers a 50MP primary rear camera. The device packs 12GB RAM and has a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display.
To recall, Oppo F21 Pro was launched earlier this year. It comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile SoC and is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charger. The phone packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G, on the other hand, comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and offers a 50MP primary rear camera. The device packs 12GB RAM and has a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display.