Oppo Enco Buds 2 TWS earbuds launched in India: Details on price and specs

The all new earbuds from Oppo come with Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and have a range of up to 10 metre. It is IPX4 rated for dust and water resistance.
Oppo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched its Oppo Enco Buds 2 TWS earbuds in India today. These new entry level earbuds are equipped with AI-based noise cancellation features and offer Dolby Atmos support.
The all new earbuds from Oppo come with Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and have a range of up to 10 metre. It is IPX4 rated for dust and water resistance. Moreover, the device features 10m drivers and are claimed by Oppo to offer a total playback time of up to 28 hours along with the changing case and can last for up to seven hours on a single charge on the earbuds.
Price of Oppo Enco Buds 2 in India
The all new Oppo Enco Buds 2 are available in India at a price of ₹1799. These earbuds are offered in a single colour option which is Black. Oppo Enco Buds 2 would go on sale in India from August 31, 2022 via Walmart owned Flipkart and the Oppos’s website.
Specifications of Oppo Enco Buds 2
Oppo Enco Buds 2 are powered by 10mm Titanium drivers with a sensitivity of 101dB and a frequency range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. These earbuds come with an in-ear design and a stem can be connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth v5.2 and provide users a range of up to 10 metres. Additionally, it offers support for AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs.
Moreover, Oppo Enco Buds 2 offers a low-latency rate of up to 80ms for dedicated game mode. The AI noise cancellation of Oppo earbuds tracks human voices and separates them from background noises during calls. It is supported by Oppo’s Enco Live Stereo Sound Effects along with Dolby Atmos.
The latest offering from Oppo features touch control buttons that allow users to control the camera with a double tap. Oppo Enco Buds 2 packs a 40mAh battery while there is a 460mAh battery inside the charging case. These Oppo earbuds are accompanied by an oval shaped charging case and their combination is believed to deliver up to 28 hours of playtime. Further, it is said to offer one hour of playback time with just a 10 minute charge.
