Oppo expected to launch Find N Fold, Find N Flip Foldable smartphones: Report2 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 06:08 PM IST
- According to a report, it is believed that Oppo is working on two new Oppo Find series foldable smartphones.
Listen to this article
As consumers eagerly wait for the Oppo phones, there can be good news for them. According to a report, it is believed that Oppo is working on two new Oppo Find series foldable smartphones. These smartphones are expected to be launched this year.