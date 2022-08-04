As consumers eagerly wait for the Oppo phones, there can be good news for them. According to a report, it is believed that Oppo is working on two new Oppo Find series foldable smartphones. These smartphones are expected to be launched this year.

Although there is no information from Oppo on these smartphones, yet. But it is speculated that one of these smartphones will sport a clamshell design and could be called the Oppo Find N Flip. The other upcoming handset could be the Find N Fold moniker.

The Chinese smartphone brand has launched Oppo Find N in December 2021 for its global market which was not released in India. At the moment, it is not clear whether these smartphones will be launched in the Indian market.

According to speculations, Oppo has lined up two new smartphones that could be from Find series to be launched soon. It was rumored earlier this year that Oppo was internally testing its two smartphones from Find series in various regions of Asia and Europe.

One of these handsets is likely to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC whereas the other phone could come with a MediaTek Dimensity SoC, as per the report. Both the foldable smartphones from Oppo are expected to feature a 120Hz display. Moreover, one of these handsets could have a codename “Dragonfly".

The Chinese smartphone giant had launched its Oppo Find N in December last year. This device has a 5.49-inch OLED cover display with aspect ratio of 18:9. The phones inward Oppo Serene Display measures 7.1-inch when it is unfolded. Additionally, the handset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512 of storage. Interestingly, its hinge allows the users to use the Oppo Find N like a laptop in FlexForm mode.

Reportedly, the upcoming smartphones from Oppo Find N series will be competitors to Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Flip 4 and Galaxy Fold 4. Samsung will most likely launch these smartphones during the Galaxy Unpacked event on 10th August. Customers were allowed to be the first recipient of the devices as soon as they pre-booked their Samsung phones.

Meanwhile, Samsung is all set to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10, 2022, at 6:30 PM IST.