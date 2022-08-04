Oppo expected to launch Find N Fold, Find N Flip Foldable smartphones: Report

The Chinese smartphone giant had launched its Oppo Find N in December last year. This device has a 5.49-inch OLED cover display with aspect ratio of 18:9. The phones inward Oppo Serene Display measures 7.1-inch when it is unfolded. Additionally, the handset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512 of storage. Interestingly, its hinge allows the users to use the Oppo Find N like a laptop in FlexForm mode.

