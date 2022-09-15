Oppo F21s Pro series launched in India: Details on price and specifications

The Oppo F21s Pro 5G comes at a price of ₹25,999 for the sole 8GB RAMwith 128GB storage option. Whereas, the Oppo F21 s Pro is priced at ₹22,999 in India for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
Oppo, a Chinese smartphone brand, has launched its vanilla Oppo F21s Pro and Oppo F21s Pro 5G in India today. The smartphone brand claims that its latest offering is the first smartphone in the segment to come with a microlens sensor- that has 15x and 30x magnification capabilities to capture microscopic details of objects. Moreover, the all new F series entrant gets proprietary Oppo Glow technology.
Oppo F21s Pro 5G & Oppo F21s Pro: Price
The Oppo F21s Pro 5G comes at a price of ₹25,999 for the sole 8GB RAMwith 128GB storage option. Whereas, the Oppo F21 s Pro is priced at ₹22,999 in India for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Both the handsets are available for pre-orders across the nation and it will be shipped from September 19, 2022 in Starlight Black and Dawnlight Gold colour options.
Oppo F21s Pro 5G, Oppo F21s Pro: Specifications
The Oppo F21s Pro 5G is dual-SIM handset from Oppo runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The display gets SCHOTT Xensation Up glass cover. Under the hood, it gets an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
Oppo F21s Pro 5G, Oppo F21s Pro: Specifications
For optics, the Oppo F21s Pro 5G comes with a triple camera setup that has a 64MP primary sensor paired with f/1.7 aperture lens. There is a 2MP macro camera and a 2,P depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture lens. For selfies, it has a 16MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The smartphone also comes with dual Orbit Lights around the rear cameras that alert the user about calls, messages and other notifications.
The Oppo F21s Pro 5G gets a 128GB internal storage. This handset packs a 4,500mAh battery supported by 33W SuperVOOC charging.
The Oppo F21s Pro has similar specifications like the 5G variant. The major differences between the two models are Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. f/3.3 aperture lens with macro camera instead of f/2.4 present on the 5G model, a 32MP front camera with f/2.4 lean, a single Orbit Light, and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC instead of Snapdragon 695 SoC in the 5G model.
