Oppo F21s Pro series launched in India: Details on price and specifications

Oppo F21s Pro 5G & Oppo F21s Pro: Price

The Oppo F21s Pro 5G comes at a price of ₹25,999 for the sole 8GB RAMwith 128GB storage option. Whereas, the Oppo F21 s Pro is priced at ₹22,999 in India for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Both the handsets are available for pre-orders across the nation and it will be shipped from September 19, 2022 in Starlight Black and Dawnlight Gold colour options.