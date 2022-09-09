Oppo F21s Pro Series to launch India soon: What to expect

The Dongguan-based smartphone company has announced via Twitter that it will launch its F21s Pro Series in India. Additionally, a dedicated landing page for the upcoming handset has gone live in the official company website which reveals some of the the key specifications of the smartphone.
Oppo, a Chinese smartphone brand has announced its F21S Pro Series in India. Although, a specific launch date is yet to be revealed by the company. Oppo has confirmed some specifications of its upcoming smartphone via a dedicated landing page for the Oppo F21s Pro. This smartphone series would feature a 63MP triple rear AI camera setup with an LED flash.
Oppo claims that it will be the first smartphone series in the segment to sport a microl-ens camera. The device will be 7.66mm in thickness, according to the company.
The Dongguan-based smartphone company has announced via Twitter that it will launch its F21s Pro Series in India. Additionally, a dedicated landing page for the upcoming handset has gone live in the official company website which reveals some of the the key specifications of the smartphone. Oppo has claimed that the F21s Pro series to be the first in the segment to feature a micro-lens camera.
As seen in the landing page, this upcoming smartphone from Oppo is confirmed to feature a 64 MP triple back AI camera setup with an LED flash. This phone will sport an orbit light which is a ring light surrounding the secondary camera lens. Oppo has confirmed the handset series will also feature the company’s Oppo Glow design on the rear panel and will be 7.66mm in thickness.
On the left side, the Oppo F21s Pro series would feature volume rockers and a SIM tray, according to the images shared on the landing page. This phone would sport a power button on the right spine, At the bottom, it will have a USB Type C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone, and a speaker grille. At the top left of the display, this phone will come with a hole-punch cutout, which is expected to be the selfie camera.
To recall, Oppo has launched its Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G in April this year across the country. The Oppo F21 Pro sports a 6.4-inches of AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 180Hz of touch sampling rate.
