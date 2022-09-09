Oppo F21s Pro Series to launch India soon: What to expect

On the left side, the Oppo F21s Pro series would feature volume rockers and a SIM tray, according to the images shared on the landing page. This phone would sport a power button on the right spine, At the bottom, it will have a USB Type C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone, and a speaker grille. At the top left of the display, this phone will come with a hole-punch cutout, which is expected to be the selfie camera.