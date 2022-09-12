Oppo F21s Pro to launch in India on September 15: Expected specs and features2 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 12:49 PM IST
- Oppo F21s Pro will feature a 64MP triple rear AI camera setup with an LED flash. The handset will be 7.6mm thin.
Listen to this article
Smartphone brand Oppo has announced to unveil the Oppo F21s Pro in India soon. The handset will be launched on September 15. The upcoming phone will offer ‘segment first microlens camera with up to 30x magnification. “Create new perspective and experience the extraordinary beauty in everyday objects around you with up to 30X magnification. Made possible with the powerful Segment 1st Microlens Camera on the OPPO F21s Pro. Launching on 15th September," Oppo writes in a tweet announcing the launch date of Oppo F21s Pro.