Smartphone brand Oppo has announced to unveil the Oppo F21s Pro in India soon. The handset will be launched on September 15. The upcoming phone will offer ‘segment first microlens camera with up to 30x magnification. “Create new perspective and experience the extraordinary beauty in everyday objects around you with up to 30X magnification. Made possible with the powerful Segment 1st Microlens Camera on the OPPO F21s Pro. Launching on 15th September," Oppo writes in a tweet announcing the launch date of Oppo F21s Pro.

The Chinese smartphone maker has created a microsite of the device. According to it, Oppo F21s Pro will feature a 64MP triple rear AI camera setup with an LED flash. The handset will be 7.6mm thin. As seen in the landing page, the smartphone will sport an orbit light which is a ring light surrounding the secondary camera lens. The images show a triple camera setup on the back with two big sensors and a small third sensor paired with an LED flash. Oppo has confirmed the handset series will also feature the company’s Oppo Glow design on the rear panel.

On the left edge, the Oppo F21s Pro smartphone will be equipped with volume rockers and a SIM tray, according to the images shared on the landing page. The upcoming phone would sport a power button on the right spine. At the bottom, it will have a USB Type C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone, and a speaker grille. On the top left of the display, this phone will come with a hole-punch cutout, which is expected to be the selfie camera.

Oppo F21s Pro will join the existing F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G. Oppo launched Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G in April this year across the country. The Oppo F21 Pro sports a 6.4-inches of AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 180Hz of touch sampling rate.