Oppo F21s Pro to launch in India on September 15: Expected specs and features

The Chinese smartphone maker has created a microsite of the device. According to it, Oppo F21s Pro will feature a 64MP triple rear AI camera setup with an LED flash. The handset will be 7.6mm thin. As seen in the landing page, the smartphone will sport an orbit light which is a ring light surrounding the secondary camera lens. The images show a triple camera setup on the back with two big sensors and a small third sensor paired with an LED flash. Oppo has confirmed the handset series will also feature the company’s Oppo Glow design on the rear panel.