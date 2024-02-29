Oppo F25 Pro 5G to launch in India today: Expected price, specs, livestream details and all you need to know
Oppo F25 Pro 5G is confirmed to launch in India today and the smartphone may be priced under the ₹25,000 price point in India. The mid-range smartphone could give tough competition to other smartphones in the segment including Realme 12 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro.
