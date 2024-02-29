5G Oppo is all set to launch its latest mid-range challenger, the Oppo F25 5G at a launch event today. The smartphone is expected to come at an under ₹25,000 price and may give tough competition to rivals from other Chinese companies like the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Realme 12 Pro. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oppo F25 Pro 5G expected price: A lot of details about the Oppo F25 Pro 5G have already surfaced online even prior to the launch of the smartphone, thanks to leaks by tipsters Sudhanshu Ambhore and Mukul Sharma.

Ambhore has earlier suggested that the F25 Pro 5G will be available in two variants in India including an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant which could be priced at ₹22,999 while the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant could be priced at ₹24,999. The tipster also noted that Oppo may also provide a 10% cashback offer at launch in order to make the deal more lucrative at launch.

Meanwhile, Sharma revealed that Oppo F25 Pro 5G will be available in Lava Red and Ocean Blue colour variants while coming at a box price of ₹28,999.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G specifications: The leaks suggest that the Oppo F25 Pro 5G could feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The latest smartphone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The smartphone could pack a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor (without OIS), an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP sensor. The Oppo F25 Pro 5G is also expected to feature a 32MP front-facing shooter to handle all the selfie and video calling needs.

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G could house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and run on the company's Color OS 14 custom skin based on the Android 14 operating system. The smartphone could feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and support IP65 protection.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G live streaming details: The Oppo F25 5G will be launched in India today at 12pm, and the launch event can be streamed live on the company's YouTube channel, and we'll also be embedding a direct streaming link to the event as soon as it's available.

