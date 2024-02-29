After a slight slump in its smartphone launches, Oppo has finally unveiled a new smartphone in the Indian market in the form of the Oppo F25 Pro 5G smartphone in India with a starting price of ₹23,999. The latest smartphone is expected to give tough competition to the rivals from other Chinese companies like the Realme 12 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G price in India:

Oppo F25 Pro 5G is priced at ₹23,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹25,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 5 March on Flipkart, Amazon and OPPO store.

Oppo's latest mid-range smartphone can be purchased at a discount of ₹2,000 on credit and debit cards of HDFC, ICICI and SBI banks.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G specifications:

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ flexible OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. The mid-range smartphone comes with Panda Glass protection on the front and is also IP54-rated, which means it can handle a little dust and light water splashes from all directions.

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, paired with a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU to handle all the graphics-intensive tasks. The smartphone is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a triple camera setup on the back, including a 64MP primary sensor (no OIS support), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 32MP front-facing shooter to handle all your selfie and video calling needs.

The camera app comes with support for a number of camera modes including Portrait mode, Night mode, Extra HD mode, Pano, Slow-motion, Time-Lapse, Dual-view video, Sticker, Text Scanner, and Google lens. Interestingly, the smartphone can record 4K video at 30fps from both the rear and front cameras, while some form of stabilisation is offered at 1080p at 60fps.

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G houses a 5,000 mAh battery pack which can be charged via a 67W SuperVOOC charger. Moreover, the phone runs on Color OS 14 based on the latest Android 14 operating system.

