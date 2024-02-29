Oppo F25 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more
Oppo launches F25 Pro 5G smartphone in India at starting price of ₹23,999 to compete with Chinese rivals. Features 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, triple rear camera setup, and 32MP front camera.
After a slight slump in its smartphone launches, Oppo has finally unveiled a new smartphone in the Indian market in the form of the Oppo F25 Pro 5G smartphone in India with a starting price of ₹23,999. The latest smartphone is expected to give tough competition to the rivals from other Chinese companies like the Realme 12 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro.