Oppo has launched the Oppo F27 5G in India, featuring a 50MP camera, Android 14, and a starting price of Rs. 22,999. Available on major e-commerce platforms, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs. 2,500 using select bank cards.

Pricing The Oppo F27 5G is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Additionally, there is a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage available at Rs. 24,999. Customers can choose between two color options: Amber Orange and Emerald Green.

Starting today, the Oppo F27 5G is available for purchase on major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as Oppo's official online store. It will also be sold through various retail outlets across India.

Buyers can reduce the purchase price by Rs. 2,500 through an instant discount offer, applicable on transactions made with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, OneCard, Federal Bank, and Bank of Baroda credit and debit cards when buying from the Oppo store.

Key Specifications The Oppo F27 5G features dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) capability and operates on ColorOS 14, built on top of Android 14. The smartphone boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution (1,080x2,400 pixels), a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photography, the phone includes a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. These cameras are housed in a circular module featuring Oppo's Halo Light design. On the front, the device sports a 32MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture for selfies.

Storage options include up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, with the ability to expand storage using a MicroSD card. Connectivity features on the Oppo F27 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging, claimed to achieve a full charge in just 44 minutes. The device also has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.