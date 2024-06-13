Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications and more
Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G in India priced at Rs. 27,999 for 128GB model and Rs. 29,999 for 256GB variant. Features 6.7-inch OLED display, Dimensity 7050 SoC, and 67W fast charging support.
Oppo has introduced the F27 Pro+ 5G in India, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and featuring a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging capabilities. The smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor. It also boasts IP69, IP68, and IP66 certifications, making it highly resistant to dust and water.