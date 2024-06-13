Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G in India priced at Rs. 27,999 for 128GB model and Rs. 29,999 for 256GB variant. Features 6.7-inch OLED display, Dimensity 7050 SoC, and 67W fast charging support.

Oppo has introduced the F27 Pro+ 5G in India, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and featuring a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging capabilities. The smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor. It also boasts IP69, IP68, and IP66 certifications, making it highly resistant to dust and water.

Pricing and Availability In India, the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 29,999. Pre-orders are now open through the Oppo online store, Amazon, and Flipkart, with official sales starting on June 20. The phone is available in two color options: Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy.

Specifications and Features The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G showcases a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) 3D curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, local peak brightness of up to 950 nits, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Under the hood, the device is driven by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, paired with an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0.

The F27 Pro+ 5G is built to withstand harsh conditions, featuring a MIL-STD 810H rating and Swiss SGS Premium Performance 5 Stars Drop Resistance certification. Its impressive IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings ensure superior dust and water resistance.

For photography, the smartphone is fitted with a dual rear camera system, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. An 8-megapixel sensor is situated on the front for selfies.

The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired SuperVOOC charging. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C.

