Oppo F27 Pro+ could be India's first IP69-rated smartphone, tipped to launch on June 13: All we know so far
Rumors suggest Oppo may launch the IP 69 rated Oppo F27 in India on June 13, along with the Oppo F27 Pro+ and another device. The smartphones may feature a dual tone vegan leather back and a circular camera module with possible IP66, IP68, or IP69 rating.
Oppo has been rumored to bring the first ever IP 69 rated smartphone in India, the Oppo F27. While the company has not yet made any official announcement about the device, a new leak has suggested that the phone may be launching on June 13.