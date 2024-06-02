Rumors suggest Oppo may launch the IP 69 rated Oppo F27 in India on June 13, along with the Oppo F27 Pro+ and another device. The smartphones may feature a dual tone vegan leather back and a circular camera module with possible IP66, IP68, or IP69 rating.

Oppo has been rumored to bring the first ever IP 69 rated smartphone in India, the Oppo F27. While the company has not yet made any official announcement about the device, a new leak has suggested that the phone may be launching on June 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a leak by tipster Mukul Sharma on X (formerly Twitter) citing the launch poster, Oppo could also be gearing up to launch Oppo F27 Pro+ along with the vanilla variant and one other device on June 13. The tipster states that Oppo could provide either IP66, IP68 or IP69 rating for its upcoming smartphones but it isn't clear which phone will get what rating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The shared image also reveals that the Oppo F27 series may come with a dual tone vegan leather back along with a circular camera module on the back, which we have seen on a number of other devices this year as well. However, Oppo may add a metal ring aroung the camera module.

Oppo F27 Pro expected specifications: As per a report by GSMarena, Oppo F27 Pro is likely to feature a 6.7-inch OLED panel and come packed with a 5,000 mAh battery pack with 67W fast charging. The smartphone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The upcoming Oppo phone may come with a triple camera setup to the back including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Moroever, there is likely to be a 32MP shooter in the front for handling selfie and video call related requirements.

