Oppo has launched its latest mid-range smartphones in India, the Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G with Full HD+ AMOLED display and IP69 rating. The F29 series starts at a price of ₹23,999 with the top-end variant going well over ₹30,000, placing the two devices in the highly competitive territory dominated by the likes of Realme, Redmi, Motorola and OnePlus.

Oppo F29 and F29 Pro Colors: OPPO F29 Pro 5G will be available in two colour variants: Marble and White. Meanwhile, the F29 5G comes in Solid Purple and Glacier Blue colourways.

Oppo F29 and F29 Pro Price: The F29 Pro 5G is priced at ₹27,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹31,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model.

On the other hand, the F29 5G starts at a price of ₹23,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹25,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB variant.

Oppo F29 Pro specifications: Oppo F29 and Oppo F29 Pro 5G feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. Both the phones come with IP66, IP68 and IP69 rating, meaning they can not only handle being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes but also sustain hot/cold water jets from any direction.

The F29 series runs on Color OS 15 based on Android 15. Oppo has promised 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with the devices.

Under the hood, the F29 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor, which is the same SoC used by Oppo for last year's Reno 12 Pro.

For optics, the phone comes with a 50MP OV50D40 primary sensor with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX480 sensor for selfies and video calls.

Oppo F29 specifications: Oppo F29 is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and is paired with Adreno 710GPU. The phone comes with support for 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is packed with a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging.