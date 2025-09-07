Oppo F31 5G series confirmed to launch in India on 15 September: Expected price, specs and all you need to know

Oppo has confirmed that it will launch its new F31 series 5G in India on September 15. The teaser for the new phones carries the tagline “Durable Champion” along with two devices, one in a golden colour and another in a dark blue, with a circular camera module.

The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch three new phones in the F31 lineup: the F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+.

Oppo F31 series expected specifications: According to tipster Paras Guglani, the Oppo F31 is expected to come with a 6.57-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. The phone is expected to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the optics front, it could get a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It could house a 16MP selfie shooter.

The phone is tipped to come with a 7,000mAh battery and 80W of wired fast charging.

Meanwhile, the Oppo F31 Pro is said to come with the same display, but use the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chip inside. It is also said to come with the same rear camera setup but replace the 16MP shooter on the base variant with a 32MP lens.

The Oppo F31 Pro+, on the other hand, is tipped to come with a bigger 6.79-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and support up to 256GB of storage.

All three F31 series devices are said to come with support for IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance rating, meaning the phones should potentially be able to handle being submerged in water for up to 30 minutes along with cold/water jets from any direction.

Another big selling point for Oppo with the F31 series could be the “360-degree Armor Body” and an “ultra-slim design.”