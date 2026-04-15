Oppo F33, F33 Pro with 6.57-inch AMOLED display and 7,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and features

OPPO has launched its latest F-series smartphones, the OPPO F33 5G and F33 Pro 5G, in India. The new devices come with a 7,000mAh battery, military-grade durability, and the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX processor.

Price and Availability The OPPO F33 5G is priced at ₹31,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs ₹34,999, and the top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at ₹37,999.

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The OPPO F33 Pro 5G is priced at ₹37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB model costs ₹40,999.

As part of the launch offers, Oppo is providing a flat 10% instant cashback with major banks, taking the effective price of the F33 5G models to ₹28,799, ₹31,499, and ₹34,199 respectively. Meanwhile, the effective price of the F33 Pro 5G models drops to ₹34,199 and ₹36,899.

Buyers can also opt for up to 10% UPI cashback or up to 12 months of zero down payment. Additionally, pre-order customers can purchase the OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+ at a 50% discount for ₹1,499 and get a 180-day one-time screen replacement offer.

The phones are now available for pre-order starting today via Amazon, Flipkart, the OPPO India online store, and offline retailers.

Display and Design The OPPO F33 5G and F33 Pro 5G feature a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a peak brightness of up to 1,400 nits for clear outdoor visibility. The screen also supports up to 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

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In terms of build, the standard F33 5G measures 8mm in thickness and weighs approximately 189g, while the F33 Pro 5G is slightly thicker at 8.3mm and weighs 194g. OPPO has equipped both devices with military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification. The standard F33 model comes with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for top-tier dust and water resistance, while the Pro model takes it a step further with an IP69K rating.

Performance and Battery Under the hood, the smartphones are powered by the 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX processor, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. They come with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Out of the box, both devices run on ColorOS 16.0, which is based on the Android 16 operating system.

The lineup is backed by a massive 7,000mAh (typical) battery that supports 80W fast charging via a USB Type-C 2.0 port.

Cameras For optics, the smartphones sport a dual rear camera system with a 50MP primary shooter featuring an OV50D40 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture, paired with a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the standard F33 houses a 16MP camera (f/2.4), whereas the F33 Pro upgrades to a 50MP GC50F6 sensor (f/2.0) for selfies and video calls.