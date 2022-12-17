Smartphone brand Oppo has expanded its range of foldable phones with the launch of Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip. The foldable smartphones come powered by Snapdragon and MediaTek chipsets, and are aimed to compete with Samsung ’s fold and flip range of devices. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Oppo foldable phones

Oppo Find N2: Features

Oppo Find N2 comes with a foldable design. It succeeds the Find N that debuted in 2021. The smartphone sports a 5.54-inch cover display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. There is LPTO display panel main screen with variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. On the camera front, the handset boasts of a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stablization (OIS). It is paired with 48MP ultrawide and a 32MP telephoto lens. The company uses Hasselblad colour tuning for the first time co-developed with the MariSilicon X chipset.

Oppo Find N2 packs 4,520mAh battery and offers 67W charging speed.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Features and price

Competing with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series phones, Oppo Find N2 Flip has a 3.6-inch OLED outer display with 60Hz refresh rate. There is a 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO panel inner display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

The handset offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. It comes with a starting price of CNY 6,000 ( ₹71,000 approx). The company plans to bring Oppo Find N2 Flip to global markets. The smartphone weighs 191 grams.

On the camera front, there is a 50MP main camera paired with an 8MP ultrawide sensor. For selfies, the Find N2 Flip phone boasts of a 32MP camera at the front. The smartphone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery. It offers 44 watt charging support. There is no IP rating though.