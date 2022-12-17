Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip debut: Here are the features and price2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2022, 03:46 PM IST
- Oppo Find N2 comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
Smartphone brand Oppo has expanded its range of foldable phones with the launch of Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip. The foldable smartphones come powered by Snapdragon and MediaTek chipsets, and are aimed to compete with Samsung’s fold and flip range of devices. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Oppo foldable phones