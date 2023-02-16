Oppo Find N2 Flip debuts globally: How it compares with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Chinese technology giant Oppo launched its Oppo Find N2 Flip globally on Wednesday. The clamshell foldable smartphone features a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate display, Hasselblad branded 50MP dual rear camera and packs a 4,300mAh battery. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor.

Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Price

The Oppo Find N2 Flip in the UK has been priced at GBP (roughly Rs. 84,300) for the sole 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM variant. It will be available in two colour options which are Moonlit Purple shades and Astral Black. To recall, the Oppo N2 Flip was unveiled in China last year at a starting price of CNY 5,999 (roughly ₹71,000) for the 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM variant.

It is interesting to note that Oppo will be giving a tough competition to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the commercially available ‘flip’ phone segment. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was launched in India last year at ₹89,999.

Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Display, processor

The Oppo Find N2 Flip runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.0 and sports a 6.8-inch primary full-hD+ LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The display of this handset gets HDR10+ support and is claimed to offer 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone has an aluminium build and the cover display of 3.26 inches with 900 nits of peak brightness. The foldable smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor along with 8GB of RAM.

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone comes in Bora Purple, Blue, Graphite, and Pink Gold colour options and has three variants of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 512 GB storage. It is a dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) phone that runs on Android 12 with OneUI 4.1.1 on top. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 6.7-inch primary full HD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X infinity flex display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GBof RAM.

Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Camera details

For optics, the handset from Oppo Find N2 Flip houses a rear camera setup including a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. For video calling and selfies, the smartphone gets a 32MP camera sensor. Interestingly, Hasseblblad branded rear cameras are supported by MariSilicon X imaging NPU for AI based photography.

Whereas the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a dual rear camera comprising a 12 MP ultra wide primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and 123 degrees of view along with a 12 MP wide angle camera and support for Optical Image Stabilization. It also has a 10 MP camera on its folding display for selfies with an f/2.4 lens and 80 degrees of field of view.

Oppo Find N2 Flip vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Connectivity, sensors

For connectivity, theOppo Find N2 Flip gets 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/A-GPS and a USB Type-C port. It also gets an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, geo-magnetic sensor and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone includes- 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.2 GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C charging port. Moreover, it has an accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and a light sensor. For authentication, the device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.