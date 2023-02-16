Oppo Find N2 Flip debuts globally: How it compares with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- The Oppo Find N2 Flip in the UK has been priced at GBP (roughly Rs. 84,300) for the sole 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM variant. It will be available in two colour options which are Moonlit Purple shades and Astral Black.
Chinese technology giant Oppo launched its Oppo Find N2 Flip globally on Wednesday. The clamshell foldable smartphone features a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate display, Hasselblad branded 50MP dual rear camera and packs a 4,300mAh battery. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor.
