Oppo Find N2 Flip available for purchase in India: Things to know before buying1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 06:15 PM IST
- Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and offers up to 16GB RAM.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rival - Oppo Find N2 Flip can now be purchased in India. The smartphone is available via Flipkart, Vijay Sales and the company’s own website. Those interested can head to either of the platforms to grab a unit for themselves.
