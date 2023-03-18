Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rival - Oppo Find N2 Flip can now be purchased in India. The smartphone is available via Flipkart, Vijay Sales and the company’s own website. Those interested can head to either of the platforms to grab a unit for themselves.

Oppo Find N2 Flip carries a price tag of ₹89,999. The company has announced launch offers on the phone’s purchase. These include a cashback of up to ₹5,000 and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months on HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, One Card, and Amex.

There is an exchange loyalty bonus of up to ₹5,000 for the existing Oppo customers. Non-Oppo customers, on the other hand, are eligible for exchange discounts of up to ₹2,000. For HDB customers, there is a cashback of up to ₹5,000 on Paper EMI schemes.

Astral Black and Moonlit Purple are the colour options of the Oppo Find N2 Flip phone.

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications

Oppo Find N2 Flip smartphone comes with a 3.6-inch OLED outer display with 60Hz refresh rate. There is a 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO panel inner display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and offers up to 16GB RAM.

The device comes with 512GB storage. Oppo Find N2 Flip weighs 191 grams. As far as the camera is concerned, the smartphone boasts of a 50MP primary camera on the back. It is paired with an 8MP ultrawide sensor.

At the front, the Find N2 Flip phone boasts of a 32MP camera for selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery. It offers 44 watt charging support. There is no IP rating though.