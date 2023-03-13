Oppo Find N2 Flip phone is now official in India. The smartphone comes with a clamshell design. It was first introduced in December last year. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor and is now available in India.

Oppo Find N2 Flip price in India

Oppo Find N2 Flip is priced at ₹89,999. The handset will go on sale on March 17, 2023. It competes against Samsung Galaxy Z4 Flip in the country. It can be purchased via Flipkart along with the company’s official website.

The company has also announced cashback offers on the purchase of Oppo Find N2 Flip. This includes a cashback of ₹5,000 and up to 9 months of no-cost EMI plans for HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, One Card & Amex customers.

In addition, there is a loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 that users can get by exchanging an old Oppo smartphone while buying the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Non-Oppo users can get an exchange discount of ₹2,000.

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications

Oppo Find N2 Flip smartphone comes with a 3.6-inch OLED outer display with 60Hz refresh rate. There is a 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO panel inner display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and offers up to 16GB RAM.

The device comes with 512GB storage. Oppo Find N2 Flip weighs 191 grams. As far as the camera is concerned, the smartphone boasts of a 50MP primary camera on the back. It is paired with an 8MP ultrawide sensor.

At the front, the Find N2 Flip phone boasts of a 32MP camera for selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery. It offers 44 watt charging support. There is no IP rating though.