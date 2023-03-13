Oppo Find N2 Flip phone makes its debut in India: Price and other details2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 02:07 PM IST
- The company has also announced cashback offers on the purchase of Oppo Find N2 Flip. This includes a cashback of ₹5,000 and up to 9 months of no-cost EMI plans for HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards customers.
Oppo Find N2 Flip phone is now official in India. The smartphone comes with a clamshell design. It was first introduced in December last year. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor and is now available in India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×