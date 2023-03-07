Oppo Find N2 Flip price to be revealed on March 13: Details inside

Oppo Find N2 Flip price to be revealed on March 13: Details inside2 min read . 02:08 PM IST
- Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a 3.6-inch OLED outer display with 60Hz refresh rate.
Smartphone brand Oppo has announced that it will reveal the price of its latest foldable phone – Oppo Find N2 Flip soon. Shared in a post on microblogging site Twitter, the company said that Oppo Find N2 Flip’s price will be announced on March 13.
Smartphone brand Oppo has announced that it will reveal the price of its latest foldable phone – Oppo Find N2 Flip soon. Shared in a post on microblogging site Twitter, the company said that Oppo Find N2 Flip’s price will be announced on March 13.
Oppo has not confirmed whether the handset will be launched for users in India or not. Launched in China in December last year, Oppo Find N2 Flip phone feature a flip-style foldable form factor. It combines high-resolution camera sensors with the in-house MariSilicon X NPU and Hasselblad’s natural colour tones. The smartphone made its global debut last month.
Oppo has not confirmed whether the handset will be launched for users in India or not. Launched in China in December last year, Oppo Find N2 Flip phone feature a flip-style foldable form factor. It combines high-resolution camera sensors with the in-house MariSilicon X NPU and Hasselblad’s natural colour tones. The smartphone made its global debut last month.
Competing with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series phones, Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a 3.6-inch OLED outer display with 60Hz refresh rate. There is a 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO panel inner display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor.
Competing with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series phones, Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a 3.6-inch OLED outer display with 60Hz refresh rate. There is a 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO panel inner display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor.
The handset offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. It comes with a starting price of CNY 6,000 ( ₹71,000 approx). The company plans to bring Oppo Find N2 Flip to global markets. The smartphone weighs 191 grams.
The handset offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. It comes with a starting price of CNY 6,000 ( ₹71,000 approx). The company plans to bring Oppo Find N2 Flip to global markets. The smartphone weighs 191 grams.
On the camera front, there is a 50MP main camera paired with an 8MP ultrawide sensor. For selfies, the Find N2 Flip phone boasts of a 32MP camera at the front. The company says that the 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor boasts of an all-pixel omnidirectional intelligent focusing, so nearby subjects look sharp while backgrounds look soft; photos look textured, dynamic and detailed. For 4K videography, the camera supports hardware-level DOL-HDR that simultaneously captures short and long-exposure photos.
On the camera front, there is a 50MP main camera paired with an 8MP ultrawide sensor. For selfies, the Find N2 Flip phone boasts of a 32MP camera at the front. The company says that the 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor boasts of an all-pixel omnidirectional intelligent focusing, so nearby subjects look sharp while backgrounds look soft; photos look textured, dynamic and detailed. For 4K videography, the camera supports hardware-level DOL-HDR that simultaneously captures short and long-exposure photos.
The smartphone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery. It offers 44 watt charging support. There is no IP rating though. It runs on ColorOS 13 out-of-the-box. Oppo Find N2 Flip will come with four years of Android and five years of security updates, as announced by the company.
The smartphone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery. It offers 44 watt charging support. There is no IP rating though. It runs on ColorOS 13 out-of-the-box. Oppo Find N2 Flip will come with four years of Android and five years of security updates, as announced by the company.