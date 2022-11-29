Oppo Find N2 specifications leaked: What to expect

Meanwhile, Oppo Reno 9 series is now official in China. The series comprises three smartphones - Oppo Reno 9, Oppo Reno 9 Pro and Oppo Reno 9 Pro+. The latter comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, while the other two runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Oppo Reno 9) and the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (Oppo Reno 9 Pro). All three handsets run on Android 13 operating system and offer up to three camera sensors at the back. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 1080x2412 pixel resolution. The display comes with 120Hz refresh rate and offers 800 nits of peak brightness.