Oppo Find N2 specifications leaked: What to expect

Oppo’s foldable handset is in talks and creating a lot of buzz. This alleged smartphone has been reportedly spotted on China’s 3C certification website. It is likely to be launched in December in its home country.
As per Digital Chat Station, a notable tipster, the Oppo Find N2 foldable handset is likely to feature a 7.1-inch display with 120Hz foldable OLED screen. It is also expected to come with the MariSilicon X chips for enhanced photography experience in poor lighting conditions.
The front base of this alleged upcoming smartphone can feature a 5.54-inch E6 AMOLED display with a 2120x1080 pixels resolution. This smartphone is expected to come in three colour variants which are Green, Black and White.
Speaking of the SoC, it is expected that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and might run on Android 13 OS topped with Oppo’s own layer of ColorOS13 UI.
For optics, the foldable smartphone can feature a tripe rear camera setup which is expected to come with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, a 48 MP Sony IMX581 sensor with a 114 degree angle and a 32 MP Sony IMX709 telephoto lens.
Interestingly, there can be a Oppo Find N Flip lined up as well. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is likely to feature a 6.8-inch foldable OLED screen and a 3.26-inch OLED cover display. For optics, it might feature a 50 MP dual rear camera setup and house a 32MP selfie camera.
Meanwhile, Oppo Reno 9 series is now official in China. The series comprises three smartphones - Oppo Reno 9, Oppo Reno 9 Pro and Oppo Reno 9 Pro+. The latter comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, while the other two runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Oppo Reno 9) and the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (Oppo Reno 9 Pro). All three handsets run on Android 13 operating system and offer up to three camera sensors at the back. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 1080x2412 pixel resolution. The display comes with 120Hz refresh rate and offers 800 nits of peak brightness.