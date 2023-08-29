Oppo Find N3 Flip launched with a 3.26-inch cover display. Check price, specs

Oppo Find N3 Flip launched with a 3.26-inch cover display. Check price, specs1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 06:58 PM IST
Oppo Find N3 Flip: Foldable smartphone with 6.8-inch AMOLED display, three rear cameras, and up to 12GB RAM. Priced at CNY 6,799 ($1,050) for 256GB variant.
The Oppo Find N3 Flip, the latest clamshell foldable smartphone from the company, was introduced in China recently. It boasts a 6.80-inch AMOLED primary display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3.26-inch cover display. It is notably the first clamshell-style foldable smartphone to incorporate three rear cameras. The device is offered in two storage configurations and runs on the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, coupled with a maximum of 12GB RAM.