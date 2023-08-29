Oppo Find N3 Flip launched with a 3.26-inch cover display. Check price, specs

Oppo Find N3 Flip: Foldable smartphone with 6.8-inch AMOLED display, three rear cameras, and up to 12GB RAM. Priced at CNY 6,799 ($1,050) for 256GB variant.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip, the latest clamshell foldable smartphone from the company, was introduced in China recently. It boasts a 6.80-inch AMOLED primary display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3.26-inch cover display. It is notably the first clamshell-style foldable smartphone to incorporate three rear cameras. The device is offered in two storage configurations and runs on the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, coupled with a maximum of 12GB RAM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Price of Oppo Find N3 Flip The Oppo Find N3 Flip is priced at CNY 6,799 (approximately Rs. 77,000) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration and CNY 7,599 (around Rs. 86,100) for the 12GB + 512GB variant. It comes in Mirror Night, Mist Rose, and Moonlight Muse color choices. Pre-sales will be offered on Oppo's official China website, with sales commencing on September 8. Additionally, Oppo has assured that the phone will be available in global markets in the near future.

Specifications of Oppo Find N3 Flip The Oppo Find N3 Flip comes with Android 13 pre-installed. It features a 6.80-inch AMOLED primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate, alongside a 3.26-inch cover display. Similar to its predecessor, the clamshell-style foldable's cover display is vertically aligned. The phone runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, combined with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of camera capabilities, the smartphone features a circular camera arrangement on its exterior cover, housing a triple rear camera system. This setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfie-taking and video calls, the handset is equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip offers various connectivity choices such as 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. Alongside these features, the phone incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security, an ambient light sensor, and a gyroscope.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}