Oppo Find N3 Flip phone set to launch today in India: When, where and how to watch livestream
Oppo to launch Find N3 foldable smartphone in India with improved features and design
Oppo is gearing up to introduce its much awaited foldable smartphone in the Indian market, known as the Find N3. This new foldable device features enhancements such as an improved hinge, a fresh design, and various upgraded features when compared to its forerunner, the Find N2. The Oppo Find N3 Flip is already selling in China, hence it is most likely that the company will offer similar specifications in the Indian variant.