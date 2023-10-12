Oppo is gearing up to introduce its much awaited foldable smartphone in the Indian market, known as the Find N3. This new foldable device features enhancements such as an improved hinge, a fresh design, and various upgraded features when compared to its forerunner, the Find N2. The Oppo Find N3 Flip is already selling in China, hence it is most likely that the company will offer similar specifications in the Indian variant.

As per a report by India Today, in an invite to the media organizations, Oppo stated,"OPPO India will unveil its newest foldable, the Find N3 Flip, on October 12 in the country. The handset boasts a flagship-grade processor designed for performance without compromise and backed by technologies that deliver all-day battery life with industry-leading power efficiency and charging speeds that raise the bar in the segment."

How to watch the Iivestream

The event is scheduled to commence at 7 pm today and will be broadcast live on Oppo's official website and various social media platforms.

Oppo Find N3: Expected price and specifications

According to leakster Abhishek Yadav, the Oppo Find N3's price was disclosed prior to the launch. He indicated that the phone is expected to be priced at approximately Rs. 94,999 for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Nonetheless, there are also media reports indicating that it is rumored to be accessible at a reduced cost of Rs. 89,622.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip (Chinese variant) is equipped with a 6.8-inch FHD+ primary screen, offering a clear 1080x2520 pixel resolution. On the flip side, there is a 3.26-inch external display with a 382x720 pixel resolution.

This smartphone houses an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, backed by 12GB of RAM. It offers a choice of two storage capacities: 256GB and 512GB. Running on Android 13, it features Oppo's custom ColorOS 13.2 layer.

In the photography department, Oppo has collaborated with Hasselblad to present an impressive triple rear camera system. The primary camera boasts a high-resolution 50MP sensor with a generous f/1.8 aperture, ensuring detailed and vibrant photos. It is complemented by a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens featuring an f/2.2 aperture, as well as a 32MP telephoto lens with an f/2.0 aperture. For selfies, the front camera is equipped with a capable 32MP sensor.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip is equipped with a 4,300mAh battery, sustained by 44W fast charging.

