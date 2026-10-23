Oppo Find X10 and X10 Pro Max launched in India: Triple 200MP cameras, 8,000 mAh battery, check price

Oppo has expanded its premium smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max. The new flagships emphasise their camera capabilities, huge battery sizes, and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The two models are powered by ColorOS 17, and both offer 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

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The Oppo Find X10 has a pair of 200MP sensors on its back, while the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max has three 200MP sensors on the back. The company has additionally launched the Pad Mini tablet, Enco X4 earbuds and a 10,000mAh power bank. Oppo has announced the price of the Find X10 series at ₹139,999 in India, with exchange benefits, cashback, and selected promotional offers available.

Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max: Display and design Oppo Find X10 has a 6.59-inch display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits. It is available in Glacier Blue, Glow Coral and Mist Grey. The Find X10 Pro Max has a larger 6.78-inch display with the same refresh rate and peak brightness. It comes in Titanium Grey and Luna White colours.

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Both smartphones carry IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance under specified test conditions. The Find X10 is powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600M processor, and the Pro Max by a 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro processor.

Oppo Find X10 series: Cameras and AI features The Find X10 features a dual 200MP rear camera setup developed with Hasselblad. The Pro Max features a 200 MP ultra-wide camera in addition to its 200 MP main sensor and telephoto sensor. Oppo claims its LUMO True Image Engine enhances the colour reproduction, tones and image detail.

Both feature incredibly advanced video recording capabilities, including 8K at 30 fps on compatible rear cameras. They also have silicon-carbon batteries with up to 8,000 mAh capacity, featuring 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

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The phones introduce AI Mind Pilot with Agent Mode and AI Photo Agent through ColorOS 17. Users can use these to search previously stored information, complete multiple steps and edit photos based on text prompts. AI Call Guard is designed to detect fraud during calls.

Oppo Pad Mini, Enco X4 and power bank launched The Oppo Pad Mini has an 8.8-inch 2.5K OLED display that supports a 144 Hz refresh rate. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, it features an 8,000 mAh battery that supports 67W charging.

The Enco X4 earbuds include a dual-driver design tweaked by Dynaudio, adaptive active noise cancelling and AI translation in 24 languages. Oppo has also introduced a 10,000 mAh power bank that comes with a built-in cable and a 22.5W fast charger.

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Oppo Find X10 series: Price and offers in India Oppo's India pricing list reveals that the Find X10 is priced at ₹139,999 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at ₹169,999. The Find X10 Pro Max, with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, costs ₹199,999.

The Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit is available for ₹24,999. The Oppo Pad Mini is priced at ₹94,999, while the Enco X4 earbuds and power bank cost ₹19,999 and ₹2,199, respectively.

Oppo is offering eligible buyers cashback and exchange benefits of up to ₹38,000, along with EMI options and promotional gifts, subject to availability and terms. The company has also announced other benefits, such as device protection plans and Jio and Google AI perks.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.