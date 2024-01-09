Oppo Find X7 series launched. Price, specifications and all you need to know
Oppo launches X7 and X7 Ultra smartphones with focus on camera-related breakthroughs, including two periscope zoom cameras and biggest telephoto sensor in a smartphone.
Oppo has launched its Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra smartphones in China with premium specifications and a focus on camera breakthroughs. In particular, the X7 Ultra is the world's first phone with dual periscope zoom cameras and is also touted as having the largest telephoto sensor in a smartphone.