Oppo Find X7 series launched. Price, specifications and all you need to know

Oppo has launched its Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra smartphones in China with premium specifications and a focus on camera breakthroughs. In particular, the X7 Ultra is the world's first phone with dual periscope zoom cameras and is also touted as having the largest telephoto sensor in a smartphone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oppo Find X7 Ultra specifications: The Find X7 Ultra sports a 6.82-inch AMOLED LTPO curved display with a QHD+ resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features 2160Hz PWM dimming, a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and comes with support for ProXDR, a feature that can help enhance the dynamic range and make HDR images look better.

The Find X7 Ultra is powered by the latest chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and comes with support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh which can be fast charged via a 100W SUPERVOOC charger provided inside the box in less than 30 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The premium smartphone sports a quad camera setup to the back with a 50MP Sony LYT-900 sensor with support for optical image stabilization (OIS), 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 50MP 3X telephoto lens with OIS and a 50MP 6X periscope telescope lens.

The Find X7 Ultra runs on the latest Android 14 Operating System based on Oppo's Color OS and comes with all the necessary connectivity features including NFC, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 and more.

Oppo Find X7 Ultra Price: The Find X7 Ultra will be available in 4 colour options: Pine Shadow, Silver Moon, Vast Sea, and Sky. The smartphone comes with a starting price of CNY 5,999 (around ₹71,000) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, CNY 6,499 (around ₹77,000) for the 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant and CNY 6,999 (around ₹83,000) for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

