Oppo has confirmed it will launch its flagship Find X8 series in India on November 21. The two flagship devices, the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, will be the first Oppo phones in India to feature the company’s new ColorOS 15 user interface.

Oppo Find X8:

Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro were recently launched in China, giving us a peek at what to expect from the Indian variants of these flagship devices.

Oppo Find X8 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 4500 nits of peak brightness, 2160H instant touch sampling, and support for Dolby Vision and Oppo Crystal Shield. As mentioned earlier, it is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor and is paired with an Immortalis-G925 GPU for handling graphics-heavy tasks. It supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

On the optics front, the Find X8 comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary shooter with OIS and 10bit HDR, 50MP Samsung S5KJN5 ultra-wide angle lens and 50MP Sony LYT-600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom. On the front, there is support for a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies and video calls.

Oppo Find X8 Pro specifications:

Oppo Find X8 Pro comes with a larger 6.8inch micro curved LTPO AMOLED display while being powered by the same processor. It features a 50MP Sony Lytia LYT808 primary shooter along with the same 50MP Samsung S5KJN5 ultra-wide angle lens and 50MP Sony LYT-600 telephoto lens. However, the Pro version also gets another 50MP Sony IMX858 6x telephoto lens with 6x optical zoom and up to 120X digital zoom. The selfie camera remains the same as Find X8 with the 32MP Sony IMX615 shooter.

Both phones run on the latest ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and are IP68/69 rated to assure a peace of mind to users from dust and water. They come with a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support and an infrared in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Find X8 comes with a 5,630mAh battery while X8 Pro comes with a larger 5,910mAh battery but both the devices feature support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

