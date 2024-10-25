Oppo Find X8 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC set for India launch following China debut: Here's what to expect
The Oppo Find X8 series includes the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, both equipped with impressive specifications like a 50MP camera, up to 16GB RAM, and long-lasting batteries. They run on ColorOS 15 and support fast charging.
Oppo launched its Find X8 series in China on Thursday, powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor and with up to 16GB of RAM and Android 15 based Color OS 15 on board. Soon after the China launch, Oppo has also confirmed that the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro would soon in India and other global. However, we do not have a fixed global or Indian launch timelines as of this moment.